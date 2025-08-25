Sheebah marks triumphant comeback at Serena

After a year-long maternity break, songstress Sheebah Karungi, aka Swagg Maama, made an electrifying return to the stage at the highly anticipated Return of the Queen concert, held on Friday at the Kampala Serena.

Sheebah thrilled fans with an energetic performance at the sold-out show.

Revelers arrived to a striking blue-themed setup styled in the signature colours of I&M Bank, the concert’s official banking partner.

Many posed for photos at the decorated space, which stretched from the parking lot to Victoria Hall’s stairs.

Guests mingled with celebrities and socialites, setting the tone for a memorable night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheebah Karungi

The stage screens split open as Sheebah made a dramatic entrance, rising from beneath the stage on a pneumatic lift—the first of its kind on a Ugandan stage—thanks to Fenon Production’s creativity.

Clad in a shiny, bold cowgirl superwoman outfit that instantly set the mood, Sheebah launched into fan favourites like Wankonana and Nkwatako, igniting wild excitement.

Her vibrant routines, supported by a team of skilled dancers, added extra flair to the performance.

A touching moment came when her mother, elegantly dressed in a white gomesi, was spotted cheering her on with joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Sheebah, now a mother herself, brought her son Amir on stage, sparking cheers and applause.

She closed the show with her latest release, Somebody, leaving the crowd buzzing.

The night also featured strong supporting acts, including Elijah Kitaka, Kataleya and Kandle, Fik Fameica, Winnie Nwagi, Crystal Panda, Yung Mulo, Grenade Official, Willar Star, Kabako, and Ritah Dancehall, among others.

Artists such as Lydia Jazmine, Eddy Kenzo, and Shakira Shakira also turned up to support Queen Karma.

I&M Bank, known for backing standout events, continued the tradition by sponsoring Return of the Queen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At I&M Bank, we believe in celebrating bold, progressive individuals who shape culture and inspire others through passion,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank.