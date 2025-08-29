She Walks Experience to crown Uganda Ladies Open in style

Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club will this Saturday host the grand finale of the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open, alongside an unforgettable She Walks Sip Over celebration, courtesy of Johnnie Walker Uganda.

A signature event under Johnnie Walker’s She Walks Mentorship Programme, the Sip Over spotlights and celebrates women making significant strides in golf and across diverse fields.

Expected to be a stylish evening under a regal gold-and-black dress code, the She Walks Sip Over promises live music, whisky mentorship, curated Johnnie Walker cocktails, premium bottle service, elegant décor, and a platform to network and honour trailblazing women.

The event will close the Ladies Open with flair, class, and the Johnnie Walker spirit of Keep Walking.

This marks the second Sip Over dedicated to women in golf, following last year’s highly successful debut.

Speaking about the experience, Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager, said:

“We are bringing the She Walks experience to Lugazi. Through initiatives like the Sip Over, Johnnie Walker aims to create spaces where women connect, celebrate achievements, and continue breaking barriers with confidence and style. This is more than a celebration; it is a movement to uplift women making strides both on the course and beyond.”

On the greens, the championship promises high energy, with top regional talent battling for glory. Defending champion Iddy Madina, from Tanzania, returns to defend her crown in what is expected to be a thrilling contest.