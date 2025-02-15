Questions as Christine Nampeera reveals source of income

Christine Nampeera has ignited a heated discussion on X after revealing her source of income.

Taking to the platform, Nampeera posted a video and informed her followers that she celebrated Valentine's Day in Dubai.

One user questioned her lifestyle, asking: "But you girl what do you really do for a living?"

Nampeera responded: "When i was suffering with software engineering for four years 😂mwaliwa ?!"

However, some remained unconvinced. "A software engineer with less than one year experience in the field cannot afford that lifestyle, he/she’s still a graduate trainee or a junior officer somewhere," one user commented.

Another countered: "What if she got lucky and got a highly paying remote job? Gwe you don’t believe in miracles 😂😂"

A different user probed further: "Soft ware engineering do you have a job right now or you studied and stopped there mama😂😂😂"

Nampeera replied: "💀yes ma’am i have a job"

Past interviews indicate that part of Nampeera's high school education was at Mount Saint Mary’s College Namagunga, a school known for academic excellence, suggesting she was a bright student.