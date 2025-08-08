Sheebah turns concert press briefing into a spectacle

What was meant to be a media briefing turned into a mini-concert as songstress Sheebah Karungi, aka Queen Karma, officially announced The Return of the Queen concert, scheduled for Friday, August 22, at the Kampala Serena Victoria Hall.

The Addis Hall at Kampala Serena Hotel felt like a preview of the energy and excitement awaiting revellers on D-day. It was no ordinary media briefing, as Sheebah’s fans, known as the “Sheebaholics,” filled the room and cheered wildly.

Artists including Kataleya and Kandle, Yung Mulo, and Kabako, as well as event sponsors I&M Bank, addressed the media before Sheebah’s grand entrance. Kabako got the crowd hyped when he sampled Sitani Tonkema, a collaboration with Sheebah and Fik Fameica.

Event host, media personality Sandra Lian, also lit up the room with her stage antics.

Then came the long-awaited moment: clad in a silky maroon outfit and sitting confidently on a white-and-gold queen’s chair, Sheebah made her way in amid wild cheers and a mini fireworks display.

Sheebah Karungi

She stirred up the room by performing her latest release, Somebody, sending the audience into a frenzy.

“Thank you all for turning up in big numbers, I don’t take this for granted. I’m equally as excited as you are, and I can’t wait to vibe with you all at the concert,” Sheebah said, adding, “My team and I are putting in the work to ensure you have a great time.”

Known for her bold, empowering persona and her genre-blending style that fuses dancehall, afrobeat, and Ugandan pop music, Sheebah is expected to deliver a memorable show.

I&M Bank, the official banking partner of the concert, has built a reputation for being part of the cultural pulse of the community by consistently supporting platforms that celebrate creativity, diversity, and local talent.

