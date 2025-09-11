PHOTOS: Kampala’s big spenders turn up for Don Julio 1942 takeover

Last night at Mezo Noir was the night you wished you hadn’t missed.

Yes, I’m talking about the Don Julio Mezo Noir Takeover that lit up the luxurious Kolo hangout.

Some of you will say, “I didn’t score an invite.”

I get it. It was strictly invite-only. So, allow me the honour of painting the picture for you.

Mezo Noir became a Don Julio heaven. As your storyteller, forgive me when I say it was lights everywhere.

The flamboyance, the luxury, the premium feel… exactly what you expect when Don Julio 1942, the pinnacle of tequila luxury, takes centre stage.

At the entrance? A flute glass with a shot of Don Julio 1942 to set the tone.

Everyone got a taste of the icon. Inside, a cocktail bar stood ready to serve whatever your palate fancied, Margarita, Old Fashion or Paloma, paired with delicious bites to keep the night flowing.

In the main area, I lost count of how many times “Ameno / Dorime” dropped. Each time meant one thing: bottles of Don Julio 1942 being ushered in.

The energy? On fire. The party? Next level.

The DJs kept the place buzzing. DJ Spinny did his thing, DJ Dash left no crumbs, but the main act, South African producer and DJ Jazzworx, took us straight to amapiano heaven.

He opened with “Tholukuthi”, the global hit, and guests jumped to their feet. Then came amapiano anthems, climaxing with “Vuka”, which had the whole crowd singing.

His stage presence? Unmatched. I felt like I had been transported from Mexico to South Africa in one night.

He closed with “Isaka” with Ciza. At that point, I knew this was a night to remember.

And yes, every baller and big spender in Kampala was there. The Mezo Noir Takeover was the place to be.

Speaking about the event, Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager Tequila & Rum, East Africa, said:

“The Don Julio Mezo Noir Takeover is a true expression of Don Julio’s craftsmanship. No one does it bigger or better than the Don. We don’t just bring luxury and sophistication; we deliver unforgettable experiences. From what you’ve seen tonight, it’s clear there’s no celebration like a Don Julio celebration.”

She added:

“Tonight, we wanted guests to taste Don Julio 1942, experience its excellence, and leave with a memory that felt distinctly Don Julio. And this is just the beginning.”

Just when you thought it was over, the new Don Julio Brand Ambassador, Sheila Gashumba, stepped up to the decks. The Lil Stunner closed the night with amapiano and upbeat mixes that turned the whole thing into a movie.

