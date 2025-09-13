Nudity, alcohol, drugs and other things prohibited in Ugandan saunas

Saunas and steam rooms have become increasingly popular in Uganda, drawing many for their known health benefits, including stress reduction, improved blood circulation, and joint pain relief.

However, as these wellness facilities grow in popularity, concerns have emerged about the health and safety of their users as the well as the moral impact in communities they operated.

Dr. Saphina Namugga Ngobya, Principal Standards Officer at the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), on Friday revealed that the bureau has in place standards governing the operation of saunas and steam rooms in Uganda.

A sauna is a room heated between 70 and 100 degrees Celsius to raise the skin temperature to about 40 degrees, inducing heavy sweating.

This process has several health benefits: it increases heart rate and improves blood circulation, which can help alleviate conditions like joint pain and arthritis. The heat also promotes relaxation and stress reduction, and can even lower the risk of cardiovascular issues.

The UNBS standard covers not only the physical setup of the sauna but also the behavioural and health guidelines that must be adhered to by both operators and users.

While many of Uganda's saunas are still heated by wood, a few have adopted electric heating, and some home saunas are now using infrared technology.

Prohibited Activities and Behaviours

A key part of the regulations involves the prohibition of certain activities and behaviours within sauna rooms to ensure safety and hygiene. Dr. Namugga listed several things that are strictly forbidden:

Nudity: Nakedness is not allowed in Ugandan saunas. Users must always wear appropriate bathing costumes and sit on towels to prevent the spread of diseases.

Alcohol and Drugs: The consumption of alcohol and drugs is prohibited within sauna facilities. The presence of such substances can compromise users’ health, especially when exposed to extreme heat.

Electronics: Electronics should not be brought into sauna rooms due to the risk of damage from heat and humidity.

Other prohibited activities include walking barefoot, shaving, or engaging in any unsanitary behaviours like spitting, sneezing, or coughing on the sauna floor.

Design and Safety Requirements

In addition to behavioural guidelines, Dr. Namugga stressed the importance of safety in sauna design. The walls, floors, and ceilings must be smooth, impervious, and easy to clean, using non-slip materials to avoid accidents. Surfaces should not be painted or stained, as this can prevent heat escape and may release toxic fumes when heated.

Furthermore, sauna rooms must be equipped with safety devices such as pressure sensors, temperature gauges, and alarms linked to staff for emergencies like overheating. A fire safety plan must also be submitted to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development by the sauna operators.

Health Considerations

Client health and safety are paramount in sauna operations. Operators are required to collect health information from clients before they access the facility.

Pregnant women, people with diabetes, epilepsy, skin diseases, and hypertension are not allowed to use the sauna. Regular health checks and maintaining confidentiality of the client’s health information are crucial parts of the sauna operations.

Sauna sessions should be limited to 15 to 30 minutes, as extended stays could lead to health risks. Overcrowding is another challenge faced by many saunas, as smaller rooms often lead to more clients than recommended, which can compromise comfort and safety.