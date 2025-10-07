Kampala teenage mothers tipped on childcare, financial literacy

Dozens of pregnant teenage girls at the Naguru Teenage Centre, located at Kiswa Health Centre III in Bugolobi, have received support and guidance on maternal health, parenting, and financial preparedness.

The outreach was organised on Tuesday by Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda as part of its Customer Care Week activities.

Led by Shaherose Jamal, Director on the Jubilee Life Board, the team donated labour and delivery supplies — commonly referred to as Mama Kits — to the young mothers. The donation aimed to ease the burden of childbirth for girls who often lack basic resources.

“This is our special customer service week, which also coincides with breast cancer awareness week. We felt the need to support these young mothers with these ready-to-use essential kits for delivery,” Jamal said.

“We urge them to prioritise their health, nutrition, and parenting. Remember, mothers are the first teachers of their children.”

According to Sister Agnes Nakato, in-charge at Kiswa Health Centre III, the facility receives between 600 to 700 teenage mothers every month. “Many of them come in desperate situations. Some have been rejected by family or partners. They often cannot afford basic items required for delivery,” she said.

Jubilee Life used the visit to sensitise the girls on the importance of antenatal care and postnatal support. Camilla Mindru, Marketing and Communications Manager, advised them to seek regular medical check-ups to ensure safe deliveries.

Mindru also encouraged the teenage mothers to begin preparing for their children’s future. “We talked to them about financial literacy and saving through insurance. For as little as Shs 100,000 a month, one can begin securing a child’s education,” she said.

