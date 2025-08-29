Safal Uganda Baati Foundation joins Rotary Cancer Run

The Safal Uganda Baati Foundation is set to participate in the annual Rotary Cancer Run on Sunday, August 31, aligning its community health initiatives with a major national event.

The foundation, which serves as the corporate social responsibility arm of Uganda Baati Limited, will mobilise its staff and stakeholders for the event, demonstrating a move towards more active, participatory engagement in public health.

The proceeds from this year's run are designated for the construction of a cancer institute at Nsambya Hospital.

While not a corporate sponsor, the foundation’s involvement reflects a strategic commitment to the fight against cancer.

According to George Mubiru, the head of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, the participation is a "demonstration of solidarity with every Ugandan infected and affected by cancer."

He further stated that the foundation believes "sustainable development must include equitable access to healthcare," framing health not just as a strategic pillar but as a shared societal responsibility.

This approach is a continuation of the foundation's historical focus on preventative care and community support for underserved populations, which has included medical camps and maternal health programmes.

Uganda faces significant challenges in cancer care, including late diagnoses and limited treatment facilities. The planned cancer institute at Nsambya Hospital is seen as a crucial step towards decentralising services and improving outcomes for thousands of patients.

The Safal Uganda Baati Foundation’s involvement in the run signals its direct alignment with this national health priority.

By choosing to walk alongside citizens, rather than just provide financial contributions, the foundation underscores its commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare system and building more resilient communities.