Miss Uganda Trivia Muhoza gets Shs5m cash prize from V&A

22-year-old Trivia Elle Muhoza from Bukomansimbi was crowned Miss Uganda 2025 at a colourful event held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Saturday night.

Muhoza was crowd favourite and the audience, many of them carrying placards bearing her face, burst into thunderous applause when she was announced.

She hopes to use her crown to empower single mothers, especially those who have gone through domestic violence.

The First-Runner Up was Agatha Drakes Keine who was also named Multimedia Queen and Miss Photogenic, while Faith Kirabo was announced Second-Runner Up and Miss Beach Beauty.

This grand finale night was more than strut and crown; it married spectacle to substance. The contestants responded with eloquence and confidence when judges asked questions ranging from health to personal aspirations, leadership and environmental conservation among others.

Between runway sequences and the inevitable gasp of the crowning moment, attendees were treated to entertainment from the soulful Tracy Mellon, Rn’ B veteran Aziz Azion whose classic hits brought nostalgia, Grace Nakimera and the Abeeka Band.

For V&A, the event was more than product placement and logo frames. It was an opportunity to immerse the audience in the palate of the fruity and smooth sherry. It was also a perfect platform for the brand to show commitment to supporting causes that uplift society.

Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager, Mainstream Spirits at UBL, remarked, “As V&A we are glad to have reached this crowning moment. Our goals align with the Miss Uganda Foundation’s vision of ‘Beauty with A Purpose’ and we shall continue walking the journey with them.”

V&A supported the contestants with seed funding for a worthy community project. Miss Uganda Muhoza was also given a Shs5m cash prize by V&A.

Brenda Nanyonjo, CEO of the Miss Uganda Foundation, was elated at the turnout of the event, saying; “What a night! It has been a long journey and we have seen the growth and development of the girls. Only one was crowned by they are all winners in their own right”

She expressed gratitude to the sponsors who supported the Foundation to hold an event of that magnitude including V&A Sherry, Star Times Makula Kika that broadcast the event live, Mi phone, Tianao Furniture, U Home and Entikko Safari Lodge.

Muhoza was off to a good start the fairest lady in the land as she drove off in a brand-new Toyota Wish. She will represent Uganda at the Miss World pageant.

Other accolades:

Miss Congeniality: Gillians Tracy Akot

Top Model: Patricia Nairuba

Miss Rising Woman: Aminah Nalubega

Miss Photogenic: Agatha Drakes Keine

Miss Personality: Bathsheba Gift Namugga

Miss Talent: Rebecca Akampulira

Miss Beach Beauty: Faith Kirabo