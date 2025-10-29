Kampala gets tangy twist at October edition of Silo Daycation

Sundays are usually casual and laid back, but this Sunday wasn't the usual; it was the Silo Daycation Sunday, with Don Julio at the centre of the celebration.

The October edition of the Daycation filled the glass walls of Silo 15 with laughter and satisfaction, because the city’s brunch faithful had taken their seats at what has turned out to be Kampala’s most stylish daytime escape.

The Silo Daycation, which has been running for over a year now, is a unique brunch affair that brings together rhythm, flavour, and refinement- all in one place. Just like the past months, Don Julio tequila was at the center of the October edition, and it brought together the familiar trio of- fine dining, smooth beats, and handcrafted tequila experiences that have redefined Kampala’s luxury leisure culture.

From the moment guests walked in on the blue carpet entrance, there was an effortless blend of sophistication and ease. Platters of ceviche and tequila-infused starters hinted at the culinary playfulness to come. Plates of roasted and stir-fried beef, chicken, pork, and goat, along with dainty desserts- like vanilla ice cream, pillowy doughnuts, and croissants, kept diners asking for more and snapping photos with their phones.

Of course, Don delivered luxury at its best- bringing a smoky twist that transformed every sip into a moment of indulgence. From the crisp purity of Don Julio Blanco, to the deep warmth of the Añejo, and signature cocktails- like the Margarita and Paloma, guests savoured tequila the way it is meant to be experienced; slowly, deliberately, and always with good company.

“This October edition of the Silo Daycation Brunch has really been exceptional. It is such a good way for our consumers to close the month," said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager Tequila and Rum East Africa at UBL. “It’s such a delight that not even the rain could hold back the Daycation patrons from turning up to embrace the moment. We’re excited to continue this journey with our consumers, and I can reliably promise that we shall keep delivering the best experiences.”

As afternoon slipped into golden hour, the music transformed the lounge into a musical planet of its own m- from the first soulful set from Carsten DJ, to DJ Anslem's R&B set, into Crysto the DJ's Hip-hop set, that led to the headlining DJ- Lil Stunner aka Sheila Gashumba, whose Amapiano set cut through the buzz of conversation, and turned the brunch into a dance floor.

The whole Daycation affair was simply a statement of taste.

The Silo Daycation continues to prove that when culinary artistry meets craftsmanship, Kampala doesn’t just dine, it celebrates. And with Don Julio in the mix, every toast feels like the start of something unforgettable.