"Is she using me?" 6 signs to look out for

Wondering if your girlfriend is using you for money? Here’s how to tell if she’s only after your small coins.

1. She Comes To You Only When She Needs Help

When she is free, she doesn’t show much interest in meeting you, however, whenever she needs something, her behavior changes — she suddenly acts friendly, compliments you, and tries to sweet-talk you.

2. Ghosting

If she disappears for hours or even days without explanation, it’s a red flag. In today’s world of constant communication, disappearing without a trace is a classic sign that she’s not genuinely invested in the relationship.

3. It Feels One-Sided

A one-sided relationship is described as one where one person invests more energy. If you are the only one putting in all the hard work, it could be one of the red flags in a relationship, indicating that it might be one-sided.

4. She's Only Available For "Oblee"

She loves going out with you, but never seems interested in those quiet, intimate moments that can help deepen a connection. If she’s all about the party but not the one-on-one time, that’s a red flag.

5. You Foot ALL Her Bills

Every time you two go out, you pay. If you go shopping, you pay for her clothes. Whenever you go on trips, you pay for everything and she never makes a move to cover any payment at all, she might be using you. While it is okay to pay for your girlfriend sometimes, she should also reciprocate on her level, albeit small.

6. She Disregards Your Needs

Whenever you need a shoulder to cry on, your girlfriend is unavailable. Even if you are not well, she doesn’t offer to take care of you. She might send caring messages, but she doesn’t personally come and help. All you get from her are excuses. When you vent to her about something, she doesn’t pay attention, changes the topic, or tells you to stop complaining, it is a huge red flag.