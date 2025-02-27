Here are the top 10 most visited websites in the world in 2025

In today’s digital age, websites have become indispensable hubs for people of all ages, serving as reliable sources of information, entertainment, and connection.

The internet has evolved far beyond its initial purpose, transforming into a dynamic marketplace of ideas, a news repository, and a platform for global interaction.

Whether you’re seeking the latest updates, educational resources, or entertainment, the internet remains the go-to destination for billions worldwide.

Pulse Ghana is proud to present an exclusive look at the top 10 most visited websites in 2025, based on the latest global statistics published by Business Insider Africa.

These rankings highlight the dominance of search engines, social media platforms, video-sharing sites, and AI-powered tools in shaping the digital landscape.

1. Google

Visits: 139.95 billion: Google continues to reign supreme as the world’s most visited website. As the leading search engine, it remains the primary gateway for information, services, and online exploration.

2. YouTube

Visits: 77.90 billion: YouTube solidifies its position as the ultimate video-sharing platform, offering everything from educational content to entertainment, music, and live streaming.

3. Facebook

Visits: 12.61 billion: Despite the rise of newer social media platforms, Facebook remains a global favourite for connecting with friends, family, and communities.

4. Instagram

Visits: 7.25 billion: Instagram’s visually driven platform continues to captivate users, making it a top choice for sharing photos, videos, and stories.

5. Wikipedia

Visits: 7.09 billion: The world’s largest free encyclopaedia remains a trusted resource for knowledge, with millions of articles available in multiple languages.

6. Reddit

Visits: 6.37 billion: Known as “the front page of the internet,” Reddit thrives as a hub for discussions, news, and niche communities.

7. Bing

Visits: 6.12 billion: Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, continues to grow, offering a competitive alternative to Google with its unique features and integrations.

8. Pornhub

Visits: 5.56 billion: As one of the most visited adult content platforms, Pornhub maintains its significant global presence.

9. X (formerly Twitter)

Visits: 4.78 billion: X remains a key platform for real-time news, trends, and conversations, despite its rebranding and evolving features.

10. ChatGPT