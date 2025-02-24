Foodies flock February’s edition of Daycation brunch

If January’s Daycation Brunch set the bar high, February’s edition proved that the best just keeps getting better.

Sundays in Kampala are all about unwinding with friends, and Bandali Rise was alive with energy as revellers gathered at Silo 15 for an unforgettable brunch experience. After all, what’s a brunch without great food, endless desserts, and unlimited Don Julio cocktails? Silo 15 delivered on every front.

The buffet featured brunch favourites, from perfectly scrambled eggs and crispy bacon to fresh salads, grilled meats, and seafood delights.

A tempting spread of desserts and pastries ensured every sweet tooth was satisfied. Almost every hand at Silo 15 held a flute glass, raising a toast to another fantastic Sunday affair.

As expected, the fashion was a spectacle. The ladies stepped out in style—effortlessly chic and full of life—while the gents enjoyed the stunning display of beauty and elegance, soaking in what can only be described as ‘optical nutrition.’

Speaking on the partnership with Silo 15, Simion Lapyem, Innovations Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said, “Don Julio has now spent a year in the Ugandan market, and what better way to celebrate than at a venue that embodies luxury and good times? Next month, as Silo 15 marks its own anniversary, Don Julio will honour the hosts who have helped create these unforgettable experiences for our consumers. This partnership has been incredibly rewarding, and we take pride in being associated with an outlet that consistently delivers quality and an unmatched ambiance.”

The DJ lineup was flawless, featuring Crysto the Deejay, Deejay Anselm, and Deejay Matson, each serving electrifying mixes. However, the undisputed star was Selector Jay, who kept the crowd moving with a blend of Uganda’s favourite hits, Amapiano, Afrobeats, and classic R&B for the millennials in the crowd. The beats kept the energy soaring, ensuring no one stayed seated for long.

Sunday brunches have become a global sensation, offering the perfect mix of indulgence, socialising, and day-drinking in a laid-back yet stylish setting.