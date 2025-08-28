Divine Resort & Spa Uganda: Uganda’s hidden luxury on Lake Victoria

MPATTA, just a 5-minute boat ride from Gaba Beach House near Kampala University.

Divine Resort & Spa has emerged as one of Uganda’s leading luxury destinations, blending nature, adventure, and high-end hospitality on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Often described as a “destination of love,” the four-star resort has become a sought-after getaway for couples, friends, families, and corporate retreats.

Its location, accessible mainly by boat from Ggaba or via a scenic drive through Mukono and Katosi, gives it an exclusive charm, combining seclusion with convenience.

Elevated accommodation and dining

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests are welcomed into elegant cottages and a luxury family suite that feature private balconies, air-conditioning, ensuite bathrooms, flat-screen TVs, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The infinity pool overlooking Lake Victoria offers a panoramic view that has become one of the resort’s trademarks.

Divine Resort & Spa has emerged as one of Uganda’s leading luxury destinations

Dining at Divine Resort is another highlight. The à la carte restaurant blends Continental and African cuisines, while a cocktail bar and lounge create a social space for relaxation.

The resort emphasises that “dining is more than a service – it’s a story shared with every guest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Activities and adventure

From adrenaline-filled adventures to serene leisure activities, Divine Resort offers experiences for all tastes.

Guests can enjoy jet skiing, canoeing, banana boat rides, and sunset cruises on the lake.

Land-based options include bike-ziplining, archery, the Divine Swing, village cycling, and guided nature walks.

Unique experiences, such as floating breakfasts served in the pool, evening campfires, and outdoor movie nights, set the resort apart as a creative destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellness and events

The resort also boasts a fully equipped wellness and spa centre offering outdoor massages, steam baths, and sauna treatments.

Its manicured gardens and open-air spaces have hosted weddings, anniversaries, proposals, and special occasions, while the Serenity Glass conference hall caters to corporate events with modern facilities like projectors and sound systems.

Reception and growth

Travellers frequently praise Divine Resort for its tranquil environment, professional service, and attention to detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many describe it as a perfect blend of “adventure and peace,” making it one of the most talked-about hospitality spots in Uganda.