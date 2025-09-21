Comedian Salvador announces Africa Laughs season 7

Comedian Patrick Idringi aka Salvador, yesterday announced the return of his Africa Laughs comedy experience, with Season 7 slated for October 25th, at the Kingdom Kampala parking lot.

Africa Laughs promises a night of unforgettable comedy, big laughs, top-tier entertainment, and moments you’ll be talking about long after the show.

The rib-tickling event, organized by Salphine Productions, was officially announced yesterday- Thursday, September 18, at the I&M Bank Atrium, at Kingdom Kampala- the same venue that will host the show on October 25.

According to Salvador, the large‐scale comedy festival will once again bring together local and international comedy acts, from across Africa. The event will also feature performances from some of Uganda’s greatest musicians.

Foreign talents including- Basket Mouth (Nigeria), Eric Omondi (Kenya), Mpho Popps (South Africa), Celeste Ntuli (South Africa), Akau Jambo (South Sudan), among others, have been lined up to perform at the event. The Ugandan cast will include the main celebrant- Salvador, comedy queen- Anne Kansiime, Dr. Hillary Okello, Emmah Napoleon, Madrat & Chiko, Pablo, and Ronnie McVex, among others.

Legendary musicians Jose Chameleone and Juliana Kanyomozi, will entertain attendees, sharing the stage with Janzi Band, and DJ Moustey.

“I’m super excited,” a rather teary Salvador told the media. “The lineup is incredible. You’re in for a treat, and I am promising you magic. I’ll be performing for over an hour myself. This year I deliberately made the Ugandan lineup even bigger, because I want to show you that Ugandan comedy is on an international level.”

An emotional Salvador dedicated the show to his fallen comrades Rajiv Ruparelia and Cedric Babu, who he says played a crucial role in his journey and growth in life.

I&M Bank, who have established a reputation for partnering with premium events, continue to position themselves as strong supporters of arts, culture, and talent.

According to Annette Nakiyaga, the bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, the partnership with Africa Laughs aligns perfectly with the bank’s commitment of creating meaningful connections with the community.

“I&M Bank, is a bank that goes beyond financial services. We invest in experiences that truly enrich lives. Salvador has been our loyal customer, and he’s proved to be one of the biggest comedy talents on the continent. Therefore, supporting Africa Laughs is a natural partnership, because it allows us stand with our star, as well as our customers, in moments of celebration, connection, and pride,” Nakiyaga said.

Launched in 2013, the Africa Laughs comedy show continues to be Uganda’s most sought-after comedy festival.