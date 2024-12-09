When we think of menopause, we often associate it with humans, particularly women. But did you know some animals also experience menopause?

This stage of life happens when the ability to reproduce ends. For humans, menopause marks a significant life change, but it's also rare in the animal kingdom. Scientists have studied this phenomenon to understand why some animals experience it and how it benefits them. Interestingly, menopause is not just about biology but also plays a big role in family and community dynamics for certain species.

What is menopause?

Menopause is a stage in life where a female no longer has the ability to reproduce. In humans, this typically happens between the ages of 45 and 55. Hormonal changes lead to the end of monthly cycles. For animals, menopause is less about age and more about survival strategies, particularly in social species where older females play important roles.

Animals that experience menopause

Only a few animals are known to go through menopause. These include:

1. Killer whales

Female killer whales stop reproducing in their 30s or 40s. After that, they dedicate their lives to leading and caring for their pods. Studies show that older females guide younger whales, especially during difficult times like food shortages.

2. Short-finned pilot whales

Similar to killer whales, these whales rely on the wisdom of older females for group survival. The older females stop reproducing but stay actively involved in teaching and protecting the younger ones.

3. Elephants

Female elephants don’t exactly experience menopause like whales or humans. However, older elephants stop giving birth as they age. Instead, they take on leadership roles in their herds, guiding younger elephants and ensuring the safety of the group.

Why does menopause happen in animals?