7 signs your boyfriend secretly dislikes you

Relationships thrive on mutual respect, love, and open communication. However, there are times when actions may reveal feelings that words don’t. If you’re starting to feel uneasy about your boyfriend's behaviour, it might be time to reflect on how he treats you.

Here are seven ways to tell if your boyfriend secretly harbours negative feelings towards you:

1. He’s Constantly Irritated by You

Does it feel like everything you do annoys him? If he’s frequently rolling his eyes, sighing heavily, or snapping at you over minor things, it could be a sign he’s unhappy in the relationship. A loving partner should be patient, not perpetually irritated.

2. He Avoids Spending Time with You

If your boyfriend makes excuses to stay away, cancels plans frequently, or seems disinterested in spending quality time with you, it might indicate a lack of affection or interest. True love involves prioritising each other, not avoiding each other.

3. He Never Initiates Affection

When the physical or emotional intimacy fades, it can point to deeper problems. If he stops initiating hugs, kisses, or even simple compliments, it might mean he no longer feels connected to you.

4. He’s Overly Critical

A boyfriend who secretly dislikes you may find fault with everything you do. Whether it’s your appearance, career choices, or habits, constant criticism can be a sign that he’s emotionally checked out or harbours resentment.

5. He Doesn’t Support Your Goals

In a healthy relationship, your partner should cheer you on as you pursue your dreams. However, if he belittles your ambitions, dismisses your achievements, or shows no interest in your goals, it could mean he doesn’t care about your growth.

6. He Disrespects You in Public

Pay attention to how he treats you in front of others. If he makes demeaning jokes, talks over you, or disregards your opinions in public, it’s a clear sign of disrespect—and possibly disdain.

7. He Doesn’t Communicate Anymore

Healthy relationships require open communication. If he’s stopped talking to you about his feelings, plans, or daily experiences, it may mean he’s emotionally withdrawn or uninterested in maintaining the relationship.