6 signs you're falling in love with him

Love is indeed a funny thing - sounds cliché right? But it's true. I mean, how else can you explain that butterflies are flapping around your tummy at this moment? And then the next minute, you're unsure whether you're ready to share your life with that one person.

We've all been in that situation, and it drives us into deep thoughts of trying to figure out what it is. Is it love, lust, or infatuation?

Well, you'd want to trust your guts in situations like this, but there's a significant chance your heart will be speaking louder than your head, and that's why you need a little help.

This piece is here to help you figure out whether what you feel is indeed love. Here are signs to watch out for.

You can't stop thinking about him

Here's one of the obvious pointers. Once you're attracted, it's almost always like magic. You'd find yourself paying attention to the tiniest details about the person, and that can cause you to begin daydreaming about him. Well, you're not crazy. It only shows you're falling for him, which is a beautiful thing, by the way.

You prioritise spending time with him

Love comes with a strong desire to be around the person you're falling for. So much so that it becomes difficult to spend time with anyone else. While this is a good sign of love, you must ensure you're not completely leaving your friends and family behind.

You feel safe around them

This is a massive one that only develops with time. With admiration comes a unique feeling of security. Suddenly, you'd find that you can't take your eyes or your hands off them because it feels like the world will come crashing at your feet the moment you do.

You feel on top of the world

This is probably the most obvious one. Once you're in love, you'll find yourself smiling at every thought of the person. You'd even notice your vibe becoming more positive and the butterflies flapping harder. All these points to only one thing - you've been smitten, and I hope they feel the same.

You'd suddenly begin to enjoy helping them

Love comes with a desire to help. So if you find yourself suddenly loving to make them lunch, give them a ride, or do their laundry, you're definitely in love.

You don't mind when they do something unattractive

"The power of love and new love, in particular, is primitive," says Hekster.

The moment you find yourself becoming unbothered about something that would usually have irked you, it means you're probably falling in love. For example, you fail to notice their untidiness or when they leave the toilet seat open.

In conclusion, love is a very beautiful thing everyone should experience.