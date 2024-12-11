5 thoughtful budget-friendly gift ideas for everyone on your list 

Whether it's Christmas, New Year, or simply appreciating your loved ones, this time of year is about showing people you care.

However, finding the perfect gift while staying within your budget can be tricky. You want to give something thoughtful, but you don’t want to break the bank. Thankfully, thoughtful gifts don’t have to cost a fortune.

In Nigeria, where we love to celebrate in style, the holiday season is also a time to be practical. Between end-of-year parties, food preparation, and travel expenses, the costs can add up quickly. That’s why it’s important to find gifts that are meaningful but still affordable.

If you’re looking for ideas, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are five budget-friendly gift ideas that everyone on your list will love:

1. Personalised notebooks or journals

A personalised notebook or journal is a simple but meaningful gift. Many people love writing down their thoughts, goals, or daily plans. Adding a personal touch, like the recipient’s name or an inspiring message, makes it even more special. You can find affordable options at local stores or online vendors, especially in Lagos and other big cities.

2. Affordable home decor items

Small home decor items like picture frames, scented candles, or wall art can brighten up anyone’s space. Many Nigerian markets and online platforms offer stylish options at great prices. Look out for unique designs that match the recipient’s taste, it’s a thoughtful way to help them beautify their home.

3. Rechargeable lamps or mini fans

Given the frequent power outages in Nigeria, a rechargeable lamp or mini fan is both thoughtful and practical. These items are widely available and affordable, and they’ll be appreciated by anyone who receives them. It’s a gift that keeps on giving, even after the holidays.

4. Affordable gadgets or accessories

Consider gifting useful gadgets like earphones, phone holders, or portable chargers. These items are practical for everyday use and come at various price points to fit your budget. Many tech stores in Ikeja’s Computer Village or Jumia offer deals this time of year.

5. DIY gift hampers