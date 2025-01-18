10 footballers who lost wealth after divorce

In the glittering world of professional football, players often live lavish lifestyles, earning vast fortunes and basking in fame. However, behind the bright lights, some football stars have experienced devastating financial losses due to divorce.

Pulse Sports Ghana presents 10 shocking stories of footballers who lost nearly everything after their marriages ended.

Full list below:

Emmanuel Eboué

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué faced a catastrophic financial collapse following his divorce. After the split, Eboué lost custody of his children and all of his properties in England to his ex-wife. The emotional and financial toll of the divorce left the Ivory Coast international struggling to rebuild his life.

Thierry Henry

Legendary French striker Thierry Henry paid a staggering £10 million to his wife after their divorce. During his first year at Barcelona, Henry openly admitted that the emotional toll of the breakup affected his mental health and performance on the field.

Ryan Giggs

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs parted with a jaw-dropping £40 million to his wife following their divorce. This immense financial cost underscores the serious financial ramifications of high-profile divorces in the world of football.

Louis Saha

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Louis Saha saw half of his fortune go to his ex-wife after their divorce. Saha’s case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of sound financial planning and the potential risks of relationship breakdowns.

Wes Brown

Ex-Manchester United defender Wes Brown declared bankruptcy just a year after his divorce. Despite earning £50,000 a week, Brown was unable to avoid financial ruin, highlighting how even substantial salaries can be vulnerable without careful money management.

David James

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James experienced a dramatic fall from financial security after his divorce. Forced to auction his possessions to make ends meet, James' story serves as a harsh reminder of how quickly fame and fortune can dissipate without proper planning.

Ray Parlour

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour saw his wife receive half of his £10 million fortune, including a £2.5 million house, after their divorce. Parlour's situation highlights the importance of protecting assets and planning for the financial risks that can come with separation.

Jamie Redknapp

Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp lost half of his estimated £15 million fortune after his divorce. Redknapp’s experience underscores the financial dangers of divorce, even for wealthy and successful athletes.

Former Newcastle and Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie paid over £7 million in divorce costs and faced bankruptcy in 2010. Gillespie’s experience is a cautionary tale about the long-term financial consequences that can arise from a marriage breakdown.

