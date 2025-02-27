10 early warning signs that your elderly parents need help

As parents grow older, their independence may gradually decline, making it essential to recognise when they need extra care. While some changes are part of natural ageing, others could indicate that they require more support.



Here are early warning signs that your ageing parents may need additional help.

1. Decline in personal hygiene

If your parents start neglecting basic grooming habits like bathing, brushing their teeth, or wearing clean clothes, it could be a sign of physical or cognitive decline.



A lack of personal hygiene may indicate mobility issues, forgetfulness, or even depression.

2. Unpaid bills & financial struggles

Are their bills piling up? Have they been making unusual or unnecessary purchases? Difficulty managing finances can be an early sign of cognitive decline.



If they have always been financially responsible but are suddenly struggling, it may be time to step in.

3. Unexplained weight loss or poor eating habits

A drastic weight loss may indicate they are forgetting to eat, unable to cook, or losing interest in food. Check their fridge for expired food and see if they have easy access to nutritious meals.



Poor diet choices could also be linked to depression or an underlying medical condition.

4. Increased forgetfulness & confusion

Occasional forgetfulness is normal with age, but frequent memory lapses—like missing appointments, forgetting important names, or repeating conversations—can be a red flag for cognitive decline.



If they get lost in familiar places, it may indicate early dementia.

5. Difficulty with mobility & frequent falls

If your parents struggle to walk, frequently trip, or complain about pain when moving, they may be at risk of serious injuries.



Difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from a chair are strong indicators that they might need mobility assistance or home modifications.

6. Neglect of household chores

Is their once-tidy home now cluttered, dirty, or in disrepair? A sudden decline in home cleanliness, unpaid utilities, or a messy living space could mean they are physically or mentally struggling to keep up with household tasks.

7. Mood swings & social withdrawal

If your parents are avoiding friends, skipping social activities, or showing mood swings, they could be experiencing depression, anxiety, or early signs of dementia. Social isolation can lead to a decline in mental and emotional well-being.

8. Poor medication management

Missing doses, taking the wrong pills, or forgetting prescriptions are serious concerns. If you notice unfilled prescriptions or expired medications, they may need assistance with their medication routine.

9. Unexplained bruises or injuries

Frequent bruises, burns, or injuries that they can’t explain could indicate falls, mobility issues, or trouble with daily tasks like cooking. If you notice these, it might be time to assess their living situation for safety hazards.

READ ALSO: 8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

10. Difficulty handling everyday tasks