PHOTOS: Big shots gather in Gulu for Gen. Salim Saleh's birthday celebrations

On Tuesday, January 14, Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho, widely known as Salim Saleh and the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, celebrated his 65th birthday at his residence in Gulu.

The grand occasion drew an array of notable guests, including family members, prominent civil servants, and business leaders. The event featured various activities and achieved a major milestone by raising over Shs1 billion for the Little Sisters of Immaculate.

The sisters, celebrated for their efforts in health care, education, and social welfare, expressed profound gratitude, noting that the generous contributions would significantly enhance their charitable initiatives and expand their humanitarian outreach.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, musical performances by renowned artists Madox Ssematimba and Eddy Kenzo entertained the guests.

After the celebrations, former Vice President Edward Ssekandi took to social media to share his well-wishes. He wrote: "I joined my brother and friend Gen. Salim Saleh to celebrate his 65th birthday at his residence in Gulu. Wish all the best, General."

Veteran journalist and entrepreneur Andrew Mwenda also posted a heartfelt message on X: "Today, in Gulu city, we celebrated the 65th birthday of this lion of a man: so powerful and yet so humble; so gifted and yet so modest; so influential yet so simple; so heroic yet so unassuming; so informed and yet so reluctant to exhibit his intellectual wares.

"He possesses empathy and compassion, a large mind, a big heart, a deep insight into things, and amplitude of comprehension. Afande Saleh, happy 65th birthday and thank you for being you."

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also Gen. Saleh’s nephew, shared a touching tribute: "General Saleh, on behalf of all the officers and men of the mighty UPDF, I wish you a very happy 65th birthday. For us in the UPDF, you remain the most perfect example of courage, military brilliance and sacrifice.

"We thank Almighty God for your heroic life of service to Uganda and Africa. You remain without doubt one of the greatest heroes of our army and nation. For me personally, this day has extra significance. I am especially blessed that you are my beloved uncle. A great man that I have always looked up to.

"Thank you for teaching me what true love of country, service, dedication, and leadership means. God grant you abundant joy, good health, continued success, and another 65 years on His earth. God bless you and happy birthday, Afande."