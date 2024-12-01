Enchanting dance production ‘Moving Murals’ mesmerises and moves hearts

The spellbinding site-specific dance theatre piece, “Moving Murals,” recently graced The Hangout in Jinja City with its exceptional performance over two evenings.

Far more than just a dance spectacle, it provided an uplifting therapeutic experience to its audience. Skillfully choreographed by the brilliant Elvis Elasu (Levy) and brought to life by the talented members of the Street Dance Force Crew, this production celebrated the rich tapestry of humanity.

Through a vibrant fusion of painting, traditional, and urban dance, it touched the hearts and minds of all who witnessed it. With an engaging runtime of 45 minutes, ‘Moving Murals’ transported the audience to an imaginative world where each dancer embodied the essence of a living mural.

The performance beautifully depicted the intricate beauty of our diverse ethnicities, races, religions, and sexualities. Levy’s choreography posed thought-provoking questions about the nature of beauty and self-perception, challenging societal norms and inspiring viewers to reflect on how skin tone and cultural background shape social dynamics.

The diverse artists, Elvis Elasu (Levy), Bwambale Shafik, Walusansa Derickson, Kasoga Winnifre, and Matovu Bashir, each brought their unique ethnic backgrounds and personal stories to the stage. Their movements showcased the beauty of individuality, creating a powerful and poignant performance.

Produced by the renowned Batalo East, a dance company acclaimed for its socially relevant dance theatre pieces, “Moving Murals” embodied a vision of nurturing innovative Africans who take pride in their identity. The production delved into themes of identity, colourism, and acceptance, transforming the stage into a living art gallery.

The performance transcended traditional boundaries, allowing the audience to engage with a multi-dimensional experience. It not only entertained but also served as a platform for meaningful dialogue about cultural narratives and societal perceptions of beauty.

The audience was treated to powerful performances from celebrated artists, each bringing their unique perspectives and skills to the fore, resulting in an impactful and inspirational evening. By attending ‘Moving Murals,’ audiences supported a movement dedicated to fostering cultural pride and providing opportunities for young African artists.

Accessible to all ages, the production was an immersive experience designed to encourage family attendance with affordable ticket prices. The presence of children in the audience highlighted the inclusive nature of the event, creating a space for all to connect with the powerful art in a supportive environment.