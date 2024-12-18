Chef Raphael hosts Meet and Greet at Emin Pasha Ahead of Dinner in the Dark

On Tuesday evening, December 17, celebrated Kenyan chef Raphael King'ori, known as Chef Raphael, hosted prominent media personalities and Kampala’s influential food enthusiasts at a captivating meet-and-greet event.

Held at the prestigious Emin Pasha Hotel, the event featured a live cooking session where Chef Raphael showcased his culinary expertise and unique style. Renowned for his "Chef Raphael style", a fusion of organic ingredients, bold flavours, and the smooth Singleton single malt whisky, the chef used the occasion to demonstrate his signature techniques.

He shared the inspirations behind his craft and revealed how he incorporates Singleton whisky into his dishes, creating a harmonious blend of flavours. The menu for the evening was a testament to Chef Raphael’s skill, featuring dishes such as prawns, a refreshing mango salad, tender beef sirloin, and the crowd favourite, crispy plantains paired with a delectable dip.

The plantains stole the spotlight, earning enthusiastic praise from guests, many of whom eagerly requested the recipe. Responding to the adulation, Chef Raphael said, “I love teaching people how to cook. Sharing my recipes is something I enjoy because it encourages people to appreciate good cooking and demand better meals, rather than settling for the average.”

He continued, “I want to change how people think about food in Kenya, whether dining with friends or family. I’m grateful for your presence today and your valuable feedback. I look forward to seeing you all at The Dinner in the Dark this Thursday.”

The meet-and-greet served as a tantalising preview for the highly anticipated Singleton Dinner in the Dark event, set to take place tomorrow (Thursday, December 19) at The Emin Pasha Hotel & Spa in Nakasero.

The "Dinner in the Dark" promises an immersive dining experience where guests will explore a three-course meal blindfolded, allowing the focus to remain solely on the flavours, textures, and aromas of the dishes paired with Singleton whisky.

Christine Kyokunda, Singleton Brand Manager, commented on the collaboration: “The Singleton is renowned for pairing beautifully with fine cuisine. By working with celebrated chefs like Chef Raphael and hosting unique culinary events, we aim to offer immersive experiences that elevate whisky appreciation and introduce guests to new dimensions of flavour and enjoyment.”