Uganda Dance Nights announces flash sale for Latin Ballroom experience

Kampala’s dance lovers are in for a spectacular treat as Uganda Dance Nights announces a limited-time flash sale for the much-anticipated Ugandan Latin Ballroom Experience.

Set to take place on March 22, 2024, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, this grand event will feature renowned Ugandan dancer Valentino Kabenge, alongside legendary ballroom icons Otis Mabuse and Marius Ireupe.

To mark the month of love, organisers have slashed ticket prices by 50%, reducing them from UGX 100,000 to UGX 50,000 for a special Valentine’s weekend sale.

The discounted tickets will be available from Friday, February 14, until midnight on Sunday, February 16.

Dance enthusiasts and lovers of culture are encouraged to take advantage of this offer and secure their seats for what promises to be a night of elegance, rhythm, and glamour.

A Night of Passion and Culture

Uganda Dance Nights is dedicated to reviving the ballroom culture in Uganda, blending high fashion, music, and dance to create an immersive experience.

This event is more than just a dance show—it is a celebration of movement, artistry, and connection.

Guests can expect a red carpet experience, dazzling performances, and a night of unforgettable memories.

Valentino Kabenge expressed his excitement about the event, stating:

"We are on a mission to elevate the dance scene in Uganda and share the joy of ballroom with everyone. This is more than just a show; it’s a celebration of our culture and a chance for us all to come together, dazzle, and dance! There is no reason to miss out. Tickets are discounted by 50%."

An Experience Like No Other

Whether you’re a seasoned dance enthusiast or just looking for a unique night out, the Ugandan Latin Ballroom Experience is set to be an electrifying showcase of talent and culture.

With world-class dancers and a mesmerising display of ballroom elegance, this event is shaping up to be a highlight on Uganda’s entertainment calendar.