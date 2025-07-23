South Africa’s DJ Milo to headline August edition of Tanqueray Rise & Brunch

The highly anticipated Rise & Brunch event is set to return for its second edition on Saturday, August 3rd, 2025, promising an unparalleled sensory experience.

Hosted at Mestil Hotel & Residences gardens, this exclusive day-to-night affair aims to elevate Kampala's social scene with an exquisite fusion of gourmet delights, high fashion, and an evolving musical journey.

Attendees can expect a meticulously curated experience designed to indulge all senses, making it a highlight on the city's social calendar. The event is poised to offer a luxurious escape, combining fine dining with vibrant entertainment in a picturesque setting.

Rise & Brunch

DJ Milo to Headline with World-Class Entertainment

This year's edition of Rise & Brunch is pulling out all the stops to feature acclaimed South African spin master, DJ Milo. Celebrated for his viral YouTube mixes and dynamic live sets, DJ Milo is renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend soulful melodies with deeply danceable beats, promising to keep crowds singing along and jamming throughout the event.

His presence is set to bring a world-class entertainment experience to Kampala, showcasing the skills that have earned him continental and global recognition.

As the official sponsor, Tanqueray will further enhance the experience by curating a premium cocktail selection, featuring signature serves expertly paired with the day’s specially selected menu.

Guests will also have the opportunity to capture their glammed-up moments at stylish photobooths, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Kampala skyline.

Rise & Brunch

An Experience of Unparalleled Luxury and Excitement

Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray Brand Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "We're thrilled to present an experience where world-class entertainment from DJ Milo meets the luxurious world of Tanqueray."

She added, "We are looking forward to celebrating the versatility of our gin alongside a meticulously crafted menu, all within an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and excitement. Get ready for a feast for the senses on August 3rd at Mestil Hotel."

The event promises a bottomless food and drinks experience from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, with the party continuing late into the night. Tickets are exclusively available online at www.tujaguze.com for UGX 250,000 per person, with discounted deals available.