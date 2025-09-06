Sheila Gashumba lands new brand ambassadorial deal

Sheilah Gashumba was last evening unveiled as one of the brand ambassadors of Don Julio in Uganda.

She will work alongside DJ Dash.

Gashumba will represent Don Julio 1942, the luxury tequila, while DJ Dash will represent the Don Julio core range of Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

The unveiling took place in a private room at Mezo Noir Bar & Lounge in Kololo.

The evening started with a Don Julio mentorship and tasting session, where guests learnt about the brand’s heritage, origin, and rituals, while tasting different expressions from Blanco to 1942.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judie Nandekya, Don Julio Uganda Brand Manager, welcomed Gashumba and Dash to the Don Julio family.

She said their artistry matched the brand’s DNA of luxury, craftsmanship, and memorable experiences.

“Tonight is not just another evening; it is a celebration of partnership, one that will shape Uganda’s premium lifestyle culture. Don Julio stands for craftsmanship, authenticity, and experiences worth remembering. We welcome Sheila Gashumba and DJ Dash to the Don Julio family,” she said.

Gashumba will represent Don Julio 1942, the luxury tequila, while DJ Dash will represent the Don Julio core range of Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

Nandekya said Sheila embodied the elegance of Don Julio 1942, while Dash reflected the vibrance of the core range.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that together they would bring Don Julio to life in ways that inspire and redefine premium experiences in Uganda.

Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, said: “This is my first time officially working with Uganda Breweries Ltd, and I only partner with brands that truly align with me. Don Julio is the perfect fit. We have many unforgettable moments ahead, and this will be a mutually beneficial partnership. I can’t wait to get started.”

DJ Dash said: “I’m excited and grateful for the trust Don Julio has placed in me. This partnership means a lot to me. Together, we’re going to create many premium experiences.”

Rooted in tradition and driven by innovation, Don Julio tequila is a symbol of Mexican artistry and heritage.

With a wide range from Blanco to Reposado and Añejo, it suits every occasion, whether in cocktails or enjoyed neat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1942 by Don Julio González, the brand redefined tequila-making by focusing on quality.

His methods, such as planting agave further apart to allow full maturity, remain central to the brand.

“Tequila is a wonderfully versatile spirit,” Nandekya said.

“It offers endless experiences, from cocktails paired with food to refined aged tequilas enjoyed neat.”

Globally, Don Julio has partnered with cultural icons and events, from Peggy Gou to the FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT