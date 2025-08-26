Radio legend Juliet Natukunda recounts life through media, politics, oil, and gas

Juliet Natukunda, a revered journalist and radio personality who became a household name in Western Uganda in the 2000s, has walked an inspiring journey of transformation.

Born in Bugamba, Rwampara, she was the first-born of seven children to Benon and Mary Karamuzi.

Her idyllic childhood was tragically cut short by the loss of both her parents at a tender age.

Her father passed away when she was in Primary Five, and the passing of her mother just before she completed Senior Four was a devastating blow that forced her to mature far beyond her years.

At that moment, she was thrust into the role of family matriarch, leaving school to find work and provide for her younger siblings.

Her first job was with a family planning organisation, a crucial stepping stone that allowed her to save enough money to chart a new, more promising course for her life.

A Teacher and a Leap of Faith

With the money she had diligently saved, Natukunda enrolled at Bishop Stuart College Kibingo, paying for her entire two-year tuition upfront.

After a short teaching stint at Bugamba Primary School, she made a courageous and life-altering decision: she moved to Mbarara City without knowing a single person.

She arrived at All Saints Church and offered to work as a Sunday School teacher.

This introduction to the city quickly led to a teaching job at Mbarara Mixed School and later at the Early Learning Centre, where she earned a modest salary of Shs 60,000.

It was during these early days in Mbarara that an unexpected opportunity would present itself, fundamentally changing the trajectory of her career.

One day, while walking through the city, Juliet stumbled upon the newly opened Radio West. Driven by impulse, she decided to seek employment, despite having no formal training in journalism.

She approached the station pretending to be a tourist, but soon revealed her true purpose to a friendly manager, Mr. Bahinyoza Michael.

She was then introduced to Liz Nkongi, who gave her a voice test. Overwhelmed with nerves and a lisp, her first attempt was disastrous.

Liz, however, saw her potential and gave her a second chance, which she aced.

She was hired as a receptionist, a role that also allowed her to practise in the studio.

Her journey on the airwaves began with a weekly children’s show, earning her a humble hourly wage.

Her talent and hard work quickly propelled her forward; she became an announcement reader, and presenter of Nyamunyonyi, program and her salary grew to a respectable Shs 100,000.

The Pursuit of Education and New Beginnings

The year 2008 brought a turning point in Juliet's life. Having married and started a family with two children, she was passed over for a job at UNICEF because she lacked a bachelor’s degree.

This disappointment ignited a fierce passion for higher education. She went back to school, completing Senior Four and Advanced Level before enrolling at Mbarara University in 2008 to pursue a degree in Community Development.

Juggling her demanding radio work with her studies proved too difficult, prompting her to make the tough decision to resign from Radio West.

The same year, she faced another tragedy with the passing of her husband, forcing her to once again shoulder the responsibility of raising a family alone.

After graduating, she visited UBC in Kampala, where she was recognised by the managing director, Mr. Kakiika, who offered her a job. She moved to Kampala with her children, ready for a new chapter.

Politics and a Shift to Oil & Gas

After five years at the national broadcaster, a new dream took hold: politics.

In 2016, she stood for parliamentary elections to represent the people of Rwampara, but her campaign was unsuccessful.

Undeterred, she pivoted her career, entering a new and dynamic industry: oil and gas.

In 2018, she joined the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, initially working in the land acquisition department before moving into the compensation team.

After the land acquisition and compensation phases concluded, she transitioned to the construction department in Ssembabule, where she continues to work to this day.

Throughout her journey, Juliet has faced the immense challenge of raising her children as a single mother.

“I often say that raising one girl, I would rather raise 10 boys. Girls will give you lots of headaches. I am always worried when they gain weight or if they come home late,” she said.