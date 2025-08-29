Mami Deb surprise birthday in pictures 

Mami Deb is known for orchestrating flawless moments but on Tuesday, the tables were turned on her in the most spectacular fashion.

For months, her closest family and friends had meticulously planned an elaborate surprise to celebrate her, a secret kept under wraps until the perfect moment.

Under the guise of attending a Kampala Crème reunion with her husband, Michael Cleave, Mami Deb arrived at Activate Body Therapy at the Summit Residence.

What awaited them both was not a quiet luncheon but a symphony of delighted cheers at the Summit Residences pool area, transformed into an elegant garden oasis, all in her honour.

As the initial shock melted into joyful shrieks and laughter, a familiar comfort came over the space with a signature Sevilla Gin & Tonic pressed into her hand as part of the curated welcome from Tanqueray.

The mouthwatering menu for the day showcased Tanqueray’s exquisite pairing capabilities, as the cozy event featured an array of great food and succulent meats that complemented the cocktails flowing from the mobile bar setup.

Dressed in a sea of bright and pastel hues, the guest list included family, friends and colleagues like her Kampala Creme co-star Sheena Holm. But the surprises just kept coming.

Her favourite local artist, songstress Lydia Jazmine, also made an appearance to serenade her in a moment that left Mami Deb swaying happily with a lovely bouquet in hand. A short karaoke session soon erupted with Mami and her friends singing along as their voices filled the air with laughter.

A further surprise performance from Fyno had everyone on their feet, dancing with abandon as he performed his hit song "Che Che". DJ Roja’s work on the set ensured the celebratory energy was on point all afternoon.