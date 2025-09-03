Kampala is playing host this month to yet another world-renowned musician. American Saxophonist Kenny G. will be playing on Sunday, 28th September 2025, at an exclusive concert at Mestil Hotel in Nsambya.

Organised by Malembe Lifestyle, the show will be the first time the Grammy Award-winning artist has performed in Uganda and will be produced by Fenon Events. The show aims to provide an evening for jazz and music fans in the region.

The upcoming event has been noted by the organisers as a major addition to Uganda’s cultural calendar.

Afsa Umutesi, Events Director at Malembe Lifestyle, commented on the importance of the concert.

"Bringing Kenny G to Kampala is a historic achievement and a testament to Uganda’s growing stature on the international entertainment map," she stated.

"This event reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating East Africa’s cultural landscape through sophisticated and world-class musical experiences. We are creating more than a concert; we are crafting an immersive and luxurious experience for our discerning audience."

Kenny G is an American saxophonist and is recognised as the world’s best-selling instrumentalist.

He has sold over 75 million records globally. His body of work includes compositions such as “Songbird,” “Forever in Love,” and “Sentimental.”

The concert at The Mestil Hotel is intended to offer audiences in Kampala an opportunity to hear his signature sound performed live.

The performance is sponsored by MTN Uganda, a company that has previously supported both local and international performances, including a recent Boyz 2 Men concert in Kampala.

Sylvia El Sheikh, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Uganda, commented on the partnership: “MTN is proud to partner with Malembe in bringing this renowned act to Uganda. It’s through initiatives like this one that we recognise the passions, and together with our partners, deliver memorable experiences for our customers.”

Tickets for the event are available in several categories, including Gold and VIP options, with early bird discounts accessible through the MoMo app and on the website www.quicket.co.ug.

Saxophonist Kenny G

Event Details

Event: Kenny G One Night Only Concert

Date: Sunday, 28th September 2025

Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM

Venue: The Mestil Hotel, Kampala

Tickets: Gold (Early Bird – Phase 1) – Ush 200,000, Gold (Early bird -Phase 2)– Ush 250,000, Gold (At-the-door) – Ushs 300,000, VIP – Ush 6,000,000