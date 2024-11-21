Judith Babirye rallies Ugandans abroad to have many children; here’s why 

Renowned Ugandan gospel artist Judith Babirye, who relocated to Canada in 2018, is challenging Ugandan immigrants to consider having more children upon settling in the country.

Drawing from her personal experiences and observations, Babirye says there are many socio-political and economic advantages to larger families within the Canadian context.

Personal Journey and Observations

Babirye had her second-born daughter five years ago, shortly after her arrival in Canada. She was 42 years old at the time.

She notes that certain immigrant communities, such as the Somali diaspora, have established huge influence in Canada, partly due to their larger family sizes.

"The Somalis here are extremely powerful because they have the numbers. You find a Somali woman here with six children."

Advocacy for Larger Families

The Nasinza singer urges Ugandan immigrants to consider the benefits of larger families, stating,

"I call upon all Ugandans if you know your uterus still functions, once you get here, have as many children as you can.

"That is the only way we are going to benefit from the national cake here."

She adds that political influence in Canada is often correlated with community size, suggesting that a growing Ugandan population could enhance their collective voice and representation.

Economic Support for Families in Canada

In addition to socio-political advantages, Babirye pointed out the economic support available to families in Canada.

"If you have your babies here, you know that they will never go hungry."

Canada offers several benefits to support families, including the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), a tax-free monthly payment to assist with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.

The amount is based on factors such as family income, number of children, and their ages.

For newcomers, the CCB provides substantial support. For instance, newcomer couples in Canada can receive up to $7,787 per year for each child under six years of age, and up to $6,570 per year for each child aged six to 17.

This financial assistance can significantly augment a family's annual income, underscoring the impact of such benefits.

Do not fear deadbeat fathers

Babirye acknowledges potential concerns regarding single parenthood and the responsibilities of raising multiple children.

"For those worried about men, the men you can have babies with are plenty. "

“I know that most of them are irresponsible but you do not have to worry about that because the roles they are supposed to take on will be assumed by the government."