Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa wins big at Hollywood Independent Music Awards

The annual Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) lit up the historic Avalon Hollywood with a spectacular celebration of global independent music.

The star-studded event brought together indie artists, producers, record labels, and industry leaders from around the world.

Hosted by celebrated music journalist and media personality Allison Hagendorf, the evening honoured a wide range of musical styles and recognised the hard work of behind-the-scenes professionals shaping today’s independent sound.

Among the night’s highlights was the announcement of Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa, a Ugandan folk musician and spiritual leader, as the winner of Best World Music for his song “Stress.”

His triumph marks a historic milestone as the first African artist to win a HIMA Award in this category and only the second Ugandan in history to secure international recognition for the traditional Kadongokamu folk genre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s winners represented a truly international field. Alongside Jjumba, Roberto Tola of Italy took home the award for Best Jazz (Smooth/Cool), while Elle Márjá of Norway earned the prize for the Ghost Rocket Theme Song.

The diversity of winners highlighted HIMA’s role as one of the most inclusive global platforms for independent artistry.

Jjumba’s recognition extends far beyond his music career. Born in Rakai District, Uganda, in 1978, he rose from a modest upbringing to become a Universal High Priest of Tondism, a native African spiritual and ancestral faith rooted in pre-colonial traditions.

With nearly three million followers worldwide and over 1,000 cultural practitioners trained under his guidance, he has become a leading figure in t

he African spiritual renaissance, travelling across continents to preserve and promote African heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his spiritual influence is vast, Jjumba’s folk music has become a powerful extension of his mission.

Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa

His songs, rich in poetic lyrics, cultural storytelling, and traditional rhythms, resonate deeply with audiences both at home and abroad.

To date, he has released over 30 albums, including Omulangira Bam (featuring Senga Kulanama), Obulamu Bwe’nsi, Obuganda, Amaka Ne Nnono, and Zukuuka Africa. Many of these works were launched at the iconic Club Obligato in Kampala.

Winning at the HIMA not only elevates Jjumba’s international profile but also shines a spotlight on Uganda’s folk and cultural music scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

His award is a testament to the enduring relevance of Kadongokamu, a genre often underrepresented on global stages.

By blending his cultural mission with music, Jjumba has positioned himself as both a custodian of African spirituality and a musical ambassador for Uganda.

Personal life

Jjumba is married to Nezia Nabakooza, popularly known as Senga Kulanama, a spiritualist and herbalist.

Their wedding in 2019 at the Walusi Sacred Spiritual Site in Luwero District remains one of the most unique cultural ceremonies in recent Ugandan history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, they are raising 10 children, continuing a legacy deeply rooted in both tradition and family.

With this international recognition, Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa’s journey is far from over.

His win at the HIMA has set a new benchmark for African independent musicians, opening doors for greater global appreciation of Uganda’s cultural artistry.