I’m being forced to sign my will - Chameleone opens up on divorce

Ugandan music icon Jose Chameleone, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, has finally broken his silence on his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife of 17 years, Daniella Atim.

In a live stream last night, the singer addressed the legal battle, focusing on a particularly difficult aspect of his will.

He revealed that while he agrees with splitting up his properties, his discomfort is with being compelled to sign them over while he is still alive and well

A Battle for the Children's Future

ADVERTISEMENT

Chameleone framed the entire legal dispute not as a fight for his own possessions, but as a battle for his children's inheritance.

"The things we are fighting for are not mine. They are for our children," he stated.

“Even the children will leave them behind, and their children will take over. The issue I have is that they are pushing me to sign my will on the properties while I am alive and well.”

He expressed a sense of detachment from the material wealth he has accumulated over the years, calling it "vanity."

His comments suggest that his life's work has always been for his five children: Abba, Alpha, Alba, Ama, and Zara.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he stated that he would sign the will if the law demanded it, he made it clear that he was not comfortable with the situation.

The Divorce Proceedings

The singer's comments come in the wake of a divorce suit filed by Daniella Atim in March.

In her filing, Atim, who has been living with the children in the U.S. since 2018, cited neglect, lack of support, and abandonment as grounds for divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is seeking full custody, ownership of their family home in Seguku, and continued support for the children.

Chameleone, however, has denied the claims of neglect, asserting that the family's relocation to the U.S. was a mutual agreement.

He maintains that he has consistently provided for his family and wishes for the Seguku home to remain a family property for the sake of the children.

He also expressed a desire for access to his children, claiming his wife has turned them against him.

A Legacy Beyond Possessions

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the legal and personal turmoil, Chameleone projects a sense of calm about the situation.

He insists that he is not stressed and that the true value of his efforts is not in his house or property, but in his kids.