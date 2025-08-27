Gordon’s Acacia Brunch celebrates first anniversary with Azawi

The renowned Gordon’s Acacia Brunch Affair is set to celebrate its first anniversary this weekend with a special event featuring Ugandan music star Azawi.

The celebration, dubbed the ‘Gordon’s Acacia Brunchversary,’ will take place on Saturday, 31 August at Acacia Inn in Mbarara.

The event marks a significant milestone for the monthly gathering, which has quickly become a premier lifestyle experience in Mbarara, celebrated for its unique blend of food, music, networking, and premium cocktails.

A Star-Studded Lineup and Premium Experience

Azawi

Azawi, celebrated for her hit songs like “Slow Dancing” and “Masavu,” will headline the anniversary celebration.

She will be joined on stage by Mbarara's own Ambroy and DJs Entania, among others, promising a memorable entertainment lineup. The event's sponsor, Gordon’s London Dry Gin, is set to elevate the experience with a dedicated pop-up bar.

Nancy Nansikombi, the Gordon’s Brand Manager for Uganda Breweries, expressed her excitement for the event, assuring attendees of a vibrant and tasty experience.

She highlighted that the pop-up would offer a range of expertly crafted Gordon’s cocktails, from the classic gin and tonic to more elaborate concoctions like the gin fizz and negronis.

The organisers have promised a memorable anniversary, with tables available for UGX 300,000 and UGX 500,000 for groups of five, inclusive of complimentary drinks.