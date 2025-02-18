Gashumba stirs 'chaos' as she teases Zuena with Alpha’s pictures

Sheilah Gashumba ignited playful banter on Tuesday afternoon after sharing two pictures of Alpha Ssali, the son of Bebe Cool and Zuena Kirema, shirtless at the gym.

Gashumba posted the images on X, layering them over Zuena’s earlier Valentine’s Day post, which had already sparked mixed reactions.

Zuena, who has been with Bebe Cool for nearly 22 years, had taken to social media to reveal her preferences in men.

“My kind of motivation? Those core muscles, the strength, and the sheer confidence that he’s healthy. I think every woman deserves a man with abs. Hope you enjoyed Valentine’s Day, my people,” she wrote.

To reinforce her point, she attached pictures of three well-known men with well-defined physiques—Hollywood actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Pierre, alongside football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly because her husband, Bebe Cool, is widely recognised for his “dad bod” and has never been known for having a chiselled six-pack.

Bebe Cool, famous for his energetic stage performances—often shirtless—responded in a mix of humour and disbelief, writing, “Fear women!”

Social media users picked up on the irony, joking about the musician's physique in contrast to his wife’s remarks.

It was this very post that Sheilah Gashumba responded to by sharing images of Alpha Ssali, adding another layer of intrigue. Gashumba is a close friend of Bebe Cool and Zuena Kirema.