Ganda Boys feel unappreciated: 'How are Gravity, Lil Pazo more favoured than us?'

Denis Mugagga, one-half of the UK-based Ugandan music group Ganda Boys, has expressed frustration at the lack of support they have received from both the Ugandan government and corporate entities.

Mugagga revealed how their efforts to promote Buganda culture and traditions worldwide have been met with indifference, even within their own community.

This has left the Ganda Boys questioning why contemporary musicians like Gravity Omutujju and Lil Pazo seem to receive more attention and resources, despite their music being seen by many as harmful to Uganda’s cultural values.

“We have been working hard to bring pride to Uganda and Buganda through our music, but the biggest challenge we face is from our own people,” Mugagga lamented.

“They simply don’t see the value in what we’re doing for our country and for Buganda.”

He cited a specific campaign they ran in 2022, where they attempted to form the "Ekitiibwa Kya Buganda" choir to tour Europe and perform the Buganda Kingdom anthem.

Despite their efforts, the project failed due to a lack of financial support.

This disappointment was compounded by the fact that Lil Pazo, known for his controversial song "Enkudi," had been able to travel abroad multiple times without facing such hurdles.

“We couldn't send this choir to England to perform, yet that “Enkudi” singer has gone eight or nine times. This is where we are as a nation,” he said

A Disheartening Lack of Support

Even after reaching out to corporate sponsors and the Buganda Kingdom, their calls for assistance went unanswered.

“We contacted several companies and showed them the potential of what we were doing, but we were told they had already spent their budgets on Gravity Omutujju,” he explained.

“This was shocking, especially considering that some of the people we spoke to were Baganda themselves.”

The Ganda Boys also sought help from the Ugandan Ministry of Tourism, but their request for funding to send the choir to Europe fell on deaf ears.

He questioned how the country could support the music of artists like Gravity Omutujju, whose controversial songs like "Okwepicha" have been criticised for their vulgarity and negative portrayal of women and children.

“What will you tell your children in the future about how you promoted that kind of music instead of supporting something that would bring pride to Buganda and Uganda?” he asked.

International Recognition But Domestic Neglect

More disturbing, he says, is the fact that foreigners seem to appreciate their work more.

When they approached the UK Ambassador for assistance, their request for visas for all 60 choir members was granted without hesitation.

“In the UK, the choir was to perform at the Royal Albert Hall and Old Trafford, and record the anthem in one of the most famous studios in the country,” Mugagga said.

“They would have been featured on the BBC, and this would have done so much for Uganda’s tourism and global image.”

For that campaign, Ganda Boys needed about 100,000 pounds to cover the costs of the trip, which was not forthcoming from Ugandan sponsors.