Don Nasser out on bail 

The Kampala High Court has granted bail to Kampala City socialite Nasser Nduhukire, also known as Don Nasser after spending nearly 3 months on remand in Luzira.

Bail terms

He was released on a cash bail of Shs 3 million while his sureties were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs 50 million each.

The court confiscated Nasser’s passport and banned him from abroad without the court’s permission.

He is also to report to the court registrar once a month for six months from the date of his release.

Case background

Nasser was arrested in late September along with Promise Gatete on charges of aggravated trafficking in children for sexual exploitation.

He was accused of working with Gatete to transport a 16-year-old girl from Tagore apartments at Acacia Mall and holding her captive in the Kito-Kira division for three days.

Both individuals denied the charges but were remanded to Luzira prison, pending their appearance before the High Court for trial. The maximum penalty for this crime is death.

The girl, who is still in secondary school, would schedule appointments with the socialite over the phone and that's how they found out what they would do on meeting.

The parents were especially irritated upon learning that Nasser was giving their daughter drugs.

The father of the daughter is said to be a high-ranking security officer and he promised to ensure that Don Nasser is punished.

When Nasser was told that her parents had found out and he was being hunted, he fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to Kenya.

He was finally netted in September in Nairobi.

The case was reported to Kira Road Police on June 15 and reports show that Don Nasser committed the crime between May 3 and May 27

Nasser is a resident of Kira Division, Promise lives in Bulindo, Kira while the victim comes from Naguru in Nakawa Division.

It is said that Gatete Promise befriended the victim through Snapchat and they finally met at Aura Bar in Kololo on May 3