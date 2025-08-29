Chosen Becky used Mali visa to visit Mecca - Hajj Bureau

The Uganda Bureau of Hajj Affairs, a body that regulates Ugandan Umrah travel companies, has concluded its investigation into the controversial trip by singer Chosen Becky to Mecca, revealing that she travelled on a tourist visa from Mali and not on an Umrah visa as a Muslim pilgrim.

The Bureau, led by its chairman, Sheikh Zakaria Kyewalyanga, took up the matter after video clips of the musician, whose real name is Rebecca Kukkiriza, walking around the Kabba went viral on social media.

The singer later confirmed upon her return that she is not a Muslim, which prompted the investigation to determine how a non-Muslim was granted access to the holy site.

Chosen Becky and Ssekajja at the Kabba

The Findings of the Investigation

Sheikh Zakaria Kyewalyanga yesterday presented to the press the findings of the committee that was led by Sheikh Hussein Bogere Mutyaba, the bureau secretary general.

"We found that, when Becky left Uganda, she did not go to do Umrah. She went to perform at music concerts outside Mecca," Sheikh Kyewalyanga said, quoting the findings.

The investigation established that the singer had concerts in Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh.

Furthermore, the committee found that no Umrah company in Uganda processed her visa. Instead, she travelled on a tourist visa obtained from Bamako, Mali.

The report also confirmed that none of the companies registered with the Bureau was involved in her preparations to visit the Kabba.

Sheikh Zakaria Kyewalyanga

The Role of the Concert Promoter

The investigation pointed to a concert promoter, a man identified only as Rasul, as the one who facilitated her travel for the concerts.

According to Sheikh Kyewalyanga, Rasul was contacted in Saudi Arabia and confirmed that his arrangement with Chosen Becky was strictly for musical performances, and a visit to the Kabba was not part of their agreement.

Rasul further revealed that after her shows were concluded, Becky informed him that her fiancé, Abdul Kadhir Ssekajja, was arriving to meet her.

It was Ssekajja, the Bureau confirmed, who then took her to visit the Kabba, an act the Bureau condemned.

Chosen Becky and Ssekajja

An Affront to Islam

The Bureau unequivocally condemned Abdul Kadhir Ssekajja's actions.

Sheikh Kyewalyanga cited Islamic law and the regulations of the Saudi Arabian government, which strictly prohibit non-Muslims from entering Mecca.

"Allah said that all non-muslims are not righteous and as such, their religious unrighteousness prohibits them from accessing Mecca," he stated.

Ssekajja's decision to take a non-Muslim woman to the holy site was deemed an "affront to Islam."

The Bureau urged him to seek forgiveness from Allah and from all Muslims who were hurt by his actions.

The Bureau also had a message for Chosen Becky. While acknowledging that she may have acted in ignorance, they urged her to seek forgiveness from God for what she had done.

The final part of the Bureau's message was a powerful and direct plea: "You should also convert to Islam."