Canary Mugume announces birth of baby

Media personality Canary Mugume and his wife, Sasha Ferguson, have welcomed their second child. Mugume shared a picture of himself holding the baby on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Friends and colleagues, including journalist Raymond Mujuni, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

The pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2023. This joyful news comes after recent media reports suggested their relationship was facing challenges. However, Ferguson later dispelled the rumours by sharing a post assuring her followers that her husband would never let her be single.

"Unfortunately, my husband can’t let me be single. Kati awo simanyi," she said in response to a follower seeking clarification about their relationship status. The comment sparked speculation, with some wondering if Mugume had refused a divorce request or if the couple had reconciled.

Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson tied the knot on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga. The ceremony, officiated by Pastor Robert Kayanja, marked a milestone in their long-standing relationship. The couple had been together for several years before their wedding.

The lavish wedding reportedly cost about Shs400 million. In a 2023 interview, Ferguson revealed, "Our wedding cost about 400 million. When we were still young, my husband told me he would give me the wedding of my dreams, and that was around 2016."

Ferguson also shared how she met Mugume in 2013 when he came to apply for a job at the TV station where she worked. They exchanged pleasantries that day and later continued their conversation on Facebook.

At the time, Sasha Ferguson was working at WBS TV, hosting a teens' show, while Mugume was with Buzz Events Company, founded by Julius Kyazze, co-founder of Swangz Avenue.

Their wedding was attended by prominent figures, including businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and Col. Edith Nakalema, the senior presidential advisor on anti-corruption and head of the State House Investors Protection Unit.