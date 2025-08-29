Bobi Wine denies role in young brother Dax Vibez success

Bobi Wine has distanced himself from the success of his younger brother, Dax Vibez, ahead of his much-anticipated ‘All White Concert’.

Speaking about the show, Bobi Wine expressed pride in his brother’s journey, but added that Dax Vibez’s rise to fame was a result of his own hard work and determination, not through the influence of his well-known siblings.

Bobi Wine with his siblings

Charting His Own Path

Bobi Wine credited his older brothers, Fred Nyanzi and Eddy Yawe, with guiding him in his youth, and said he took on a similar role for his younger siblings, Banjo Man, Micky Wine and Dax Vibez, as they matured.

However, he clarified that Dax Vibez’s success was not a result of this guidance.

"He could have been lazy because he has celebrity siblings, but he worked hard by himself, detached from me," Bobi Wine said.

He noted that Dax Vibez chose to "discover himself and chart his own path," a decision that he believes has earned him the respect of the public.

An Elder's Pride

The concert today, Bobi Wine said, is a moment of immense personal pride.

He expressed gratitude that his brother had not "embarrassed us" and had instead built a career on his own merit.