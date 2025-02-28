Bebe Cool demands Shs579m, moves to sue Muhangi for copyright breach

Musician Bebe Cool has, through his lawyer Timothy Sentongo of RSK Associates, declared his intention to sue Comedy Store proprietor Alex Muhangi for using his content without consent.

According to the intention to sue letter, "between October 2017 and November 2025", Muhangi has deliberately affixed, distributed, and broadcasted Bebe Cool’s performances on his media platforms without authorisation for economic gain. [The lawyer probably meant November 2024.]

The letter, copied to the Uganda Registration Service Bureau (Directorate of Intellectual Property), Uganda Communications Commission, and Uganda Performing Rights Society, warns Muhangi that he has “no legitimate right to broadcast, distribute, or affix” Bebe Cool’s “performances on [his] media platforms.”

Muhangi has reportedly been publishing the content on his YouTube channel, while the show also airs on NTV Uganda.

“You are well aware that, in commercial ventures, your actions of unjust enrichment have caused Bebe Cool severe economic harm, exploitation of his musical works, infringement of his performance rights, and have put him in great disrepute and severe economic loss,” the letter reads.

Muhangi has been asked to cease broadcasting Bebe Cool’s performances on any platform for commercial gain. He has also been directed to remove all infringing content from his media platforms.

Sentongo further demanded that Muhangi provide a detailed account of all revenues generated from the infringement and pay Shs579,698,550 as compensation for the unauthorised use of Bebe Cool's work and damages caused.

The lawyer gave Muhangi 14 days from the date of receiving the letter to comply.

“My instructions are to institute both civil and criminal proceedings against you at your chagrin and detriment,” Sentongo warned.