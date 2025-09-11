Bafana unloads on Abitex for ‘derailing’ Ugandan music industry

Singer Ziza Bafana, born Kasendwa Richard, has publicly lambasted veteran event promoter Abby Musinguzi, widely known as Abitex, for his role in what he describes as the "derailing" of the Ugandan music industry.

Bafana's pointed remarks come in the wake of Abitex's highly publicised and well-attended ‘Ekyepukulu’ festival, held over the weekend.

The show was raised praised by many including President Yoweri Museveni who in his speech delivered by State Minister for Youths Balaam Barugahara thanked Abitex ‘for the work he has done in nurturing and growing the music industry in Uganda’

However, according to Bafana, the festival, with its low entry fee and a multitude of performers, is a symptom of a deeper problem that is demeaning local artists and dragging the industry backwards.

In a televised interview on Thursday, Bafana expressed disappointment in Abitex, a promoter he once respected.

“Abitex is not only demeaning us but pulling us backwards as musicians. People like Abitex are among the legends that we used to believe in, but things have changed. We thought people like him were very smart and strategic, given their experience in organising big shows such as Enkuuka,” he said.

Abitex

A Disrespectful Business Model

Bafana took issue with the Ekyepukulu festival, contrasting it with the more expensive fees charged for shows featuring foreign musicians.

This, he argues, shows a "no regard for local artists" and contributes to a worrying decline in the industry's value.

The musician painted a bleak picture of the industry, where artists are now forced to "sing for food," a direct consequence of promoters like Abitex organising shows with extremely low fees.

With over 40 musicians performing for a meagre entrance fee, Bafana questioned how anyone could prevent other promoters from following suit.

He expressed frustration at the thought of major Ugandan artists associating their brands with such shows, feeling it sends the message that "a Ugandan artist will do anything for a small pay. It is too much."

Ziza Bafana

The Retreat of Legends

According to Bafana, this disrespect has driven many of Uganda's greatest artists away from the stage. He cited the likes of Juliana Kanyomozi as examples of musicians who have withdrawn from performing at live shows.

Their absence, he explained, is a deliberate choice to retain their value and relevance in an industry that no longer seems to respect their worth.