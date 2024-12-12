Sex work, Ruth Akoragye, Mina the Queen and Victor Kamenyo

Rapper Victor Kamenyo sparked fresh speculation about the reasons behind the end of his relationship with baby mama Ruth Akoragye when he suggested that the internet is a breeding ground for infidelity, with married women being lured into cheating through monetary offers.

Popular TikToker Mina the Queen, who boasts over 1.1 million followers, has been accused by netizens of influencing Akoragye. In one of her TikTok videos, Mina is seen jokingly asking Akoragye if she left Kamenyo to live with her, with the pair laughing it off.

Mina the Queen, also known as Mrs. Nyanzi, is married to a fellow TikTok personality, Aviator, who has 908,700 followers on the platform. The couple shares a child, but Mina’s involvement with Akoragye has only added fuel to the fire of public gossip.

In a TikTok live session, Ruth Akoragye made a controversial statement, claiming, “Every woman is a sex worker… as long as you have a man who gives you upkeep, that’s prostitution… as long as you take that money, you’re a ‘planned’ prostitute.” Mina, however, insisted during the exchange that she does not identify as a sex worker.

In a separate interview, Kamenyo, whose real name is Derrick Katongole, opened up about the challenges of maintaining a relationship with a woman who is active on social media. He alleged that men often use monetary incentives to entice such women.

According to Kamenyo, there is a network of individuals he referred to as "brokers," who target women by offering to connect them with wealthy men in exchange for sexual favours. These brokers reportedly take a cut of the payment, facilitating the arrangements behind the scenes.