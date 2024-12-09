Pulse logo
Rickman says he still talks to Sheilah Gashumba

09 December 2024 at 8:05
Rickman Manrick has revealed that he is still in touch with his ex-girlfriend, Sheila Gashumba.
Speaking to NRG Radio last month, Rickman mentioned that their conversations occur only "where necessary."

"We are not enemies," said the Bango hitmaker during an appearance on a show co-hosted by Prim Asiimwe.

Rickman also confessed to Prim that he missed Sheila Gashumba in the early stages of their break-up due to lingering memories. He noted that they dated for three years and remains willing to assist her, even to the extent of offering her a ride to the airport.

The two celebrities ended their relationship in May after Gashumba announced the break-up in a statement shared on social media on 11th May. In response, Rickman terminated her role as his publicist.

Below is the statement Sheilah Gashumba made:

Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and thoughtful consideration, Rickman Manrick and I have mutually decided to part ways.

While this decision may come as a shock to some of you, we would like to assure you that it was reached with respect and understanding for each other's paths. Our relationship has been a journey filled with love, laughter, and growth, and we are immensely grateful for the experiences we shared together.

As I navigate this new chapter of my life, I would like to emphasize that I am single and not actively seeking a new relationship at the moment. My focus now is personal growth, career aspirations, and nurturing the friendships and connections that mean so much to me.

Sheilah Gashumba

I appreciate the understanding and support of our fans and followers during this time of transition. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter in our lives.

