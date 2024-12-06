Prim Asiimwe rejects The Mith

Ugandan rapper Tom Mayanja, better known as The Mith, disclosed that he is not dating because radio personality Prim Asiimwe rejected him.

While appearing on NRG Radio's morning show, which Asiimwe co-hosts, she inquired, "Are you dating, Mith?"

Asiimwe asked, "Why not?"

The co-host added, "... for a fine rapper like yourself?"

The Mith candidly admitted, "Can I be honest? You want me to be honest? ... 'cause Prim said no." [All co-hosts burst out laughing]

Prim Asiimwe later encouraged him to "apply pressure," possibly implying he didn't try hard enough.

Both celebrities have largely kept their dating lives private. The only known public relationship Prim Asiimwe has had is with Comedy Store Uganda founder Alex Muhangi, with whom she shares a child.

Based on their radio exchanges, it appears Asiimwe and The Mith are close friends, as he even mentioned that she knows when he usually wakes up.

In 2023, Prim Asiimwe, who had been with Galaxy FM for 10 years, left to join NRG Radio.

Asiimwe, also a model and influencer, hosted her last show at the Kansaga-based radio station on Thursday, April 27. She had joined Galaxy F.M. in 2013 while still a student, a year after its launch in 2012.

During her tenure, she played multiple roles, including Producer and lead Presenter for Evening Rush and Galaxy Top 20 Countdown. She also handled Public Relations (P.R.) duties for the station.