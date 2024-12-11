Ministers who are Phiona Nyamutoro's friends

Since assuming her ministerial role, Phiona Nyamutoro has hosted some social events attended by friends and colleagues, including fellow ministers.

A few days ago, she celebrated her birthday with a gathering that saw the presence of some ministers.

Among the esteemed guests were the Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Esther Anyakun Davinia; the Minister of State for Youth and Children's Affairs, Balaam Barugahara; the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Diana Nankunda Mutasingwa; and the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees Affairs, Lillian Aber. Gen. David Rubakuba Muhoozi, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, also graced the event, where her husband, Eddy Kenzo, was appointed as the Senior Presidential Advisor for Creatives.

Given that both Kenzo, a celebrated musician, and Nyamutoro hold significant positions, it is likely that some ministers attended due to their friendships with either or both. For instance, Balaam Barugahara has a history of collaboration with Kenzo, while Aber and Nyamutoro share a bond from their days as guild leaders at Makerere University.

Phiona Nyamutoro currently serves as the National Female Youth Member of Parliament and the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, a position she has held since March 22. Born and raised in Nebbi District, she is a dedicated member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Nyamutoro's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Development Studies and a master's degree in Public Administration, both from Makerere University. Her early education took place at Najjera Progressives for primary school, Misanvu Secondary School in Kibinge Bukomansimbi for O'level, and Maleku Secondary School for A'level. Demonstrating her leadership potential early on, she served as Vice Guild President at Makerere University from 2015 to 2016.

Additionally, she previously represented Nebbi District as a member of the National Youth Council and made history by becoming the first National Youth Member of Parliament from her district. In Parliament, she is an active member of the Committee on Education and Sports.

On June 29, Nyamutoro celebrated her engagement to Eddy Kenzo in a traditional ceremony.