Renowned YouTuber Isaac Daniel Katende, better known as Kasuku, took to the internet to address his fans' concerns. The fans felt 'betrayed' after discovering that he had chosen a slender woman as his partner, despite previously extolling the virtues of women with curvy figures.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Kasuku reassured his followers, affirming that women with curves still hold a special place in his heart. The buzz began on Sunday, December 1, when news broke that Kasuku had visited the home of his longtime girlfriend, Angela.

Accompanied by his close friends Jenkins Mukasa and Eddie Sendi, Kasuku attended the traditional introduction ceremony known locally as Kwanjula.

Videos of the event circulated on social media, showcasing this significant step in Kasuku’s personal life.

The celebrated media figure has long discussed his intentions to marry Angela, with whom he already shares children. The recent ceremony is a testament to his commitment to those plans.

Kasuku first showed his girlfriend to the public during a trip to Dubai in June.

Who is Kasuku?

Born in Bukoto, Kampala, Isaac Daniel Katende faced early challenges, losing his parents at a young age and being raised by his grandmother and elder siblings. He attended reputable institutions such as St. Mary's Kitende, Standard High School Zzana, the Umcat School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and Makerere University.

Kasuku’s media career began with an internship at The Onion, part of Pepper Publications, which also owned Kamunye and Red Pepper. During his time at Red Pepper, Kasuku gained experience across all three publications.

He later secured a part-time role co-hosting a gossip show on Star TV with Ibrah Mukasa. However, due to management issues, his collaboration with Mukasa was eventually reduced.

Years later, Professor Joel Isabirye recruited Kasuku to join Dembe FM, where he launched a gossip segment on the morning show and eventually the Talk and Talk show. Dembe FM was later acquired by Monitor Publications, now part of the Nation Media Group.