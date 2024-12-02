Gen. Nalweyiso speaks on 'involvement' in Alien Skin, Sipapa arrests

Presidential Advisor on military matters, Lieutenant General Proscovia Nalweyiso, has clarified that she did not order the arrests of Sipapa and Alien Skin.

In a recent media interview, Gen. Nalweyiso, who upon her retirement in 2022, was the highest-ranking female officer, explained that although she condemned their behaviour of terrorising citizens, she did not directly instigate their arrests.

"When I condemned Sipapa's behaviour and he was subsequently arrested, people assumed I was responsible," she said during an appearance on Beat FM. "There was a general reluctance to arrest Alien Skin due to presumed connections with the State House. When I criticised him, it might have empowered the police to act, leading to rumours that I was behind his arrest. His behaviour is similar to Sipapa's – both terrorised people."

Gen Nalweyiso, who described Alien Skin as her grandson, refuted any personal vendetta against him. "Why would I have him arrested? What did he do to me?" she asked, emphasising that anyone who breaks the law, regardless of their connections, will face the consequences.

She was unaware of the arrest details until informed by people she stays with, insisting she lacks the authority to order arrests simply due to her high-ranking position in the army.

In 2022, Gen Nalweyiso revealed that she had ordered the withdrawal of all military guards from Sipapa, whose real name is Charles Olim. "I have been fighting that man for a long time and was the one who commanded the UPDF guards to be removed," she said.