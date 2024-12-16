Celebs, netizens react to Abba Marcus' bombshell video

Netizens took to social media to share stories they have witnessed in society that resemble the struggles the Mayanja family is currently facing.

Some individuals sided with the comments made by Jose Chameleone's son, Abba Marcus, in his candid TikTok video, while others opposed his statements.

In the video, Marcus, the eldest son of Chameleone and Daniella Atim, revealed that his father is battling acute pancreatitis caused by prolonged alcohol consumption.

Pancreatitis refers to inflammation of the pancreas, a condition that triggers immune system activity, leading to swelling, pain, and disruptions in the normal functioning of tissues or organs. The pancreas is a long, flat gland situated behind the stomach that plays a crucial role in food digestion and blood sugar regulation.

Pancreatitis can present as an acute condition, appearing suddenly and usually resolving in a short period, or as a chronic condition, which progresses over time and causes worsening damage to the pancreas. While acute pancreatitis can sometimes improve without medical intervention, severe cases require hospital treatment and can lead to life-threatening complications.

Citing recommendations from his father's doctors, Marcus disclosed, "My father struggles with alcohol addiction... something he's been grappling with for quite some time." He attributed his father's significant weight loss to this addiction and expressed disappointment at the backlash his mother has faced on social media, insisting that she should not be held accountable.

Marcus further alleged that the issues affecting his father, as well as the similar struggles faced by his late uncles, stem from the negligence of their grandparents. He remarked on the "complete and utter irresponsibility of... parents."

He also expressed dismay at the apparent indifference shown by Chameleone's parents and siblings, despite his father's substantial contributions to the family's prominence. "Nobody would know who the Mayanjas were if it wasn't for my father," he stated, adding that even his father’s friends seem more concerned about the financial value he provides than his well-being.

According to Marcus, doctors have warned that if his father continues his current drinking habits, he may have only two years left to live. He called for collective action, stating, "We need to work together to get my father the help that he needs."