Azawi to Gen. Saleh: You showed musicians you've money, why chase them now?

Singer Azawi said Gen. Salim Saleh, Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), shouldn't avoid meeting musicians because he is the one who trained them to behave the way they do today.

"He's the one who got close to them. Let him feel it... he's the one who showed them that he can help. He is the one who showed them that he has a lot of money," said Azawi in a media interview.

"He is the one who showed them he has their time. Let him deal with it. Why is he chasing them away yet he's the one who brought them closer in the first place?... he showed them that he's their god."

The 'Majje' hitmaker was reacting to a recent letter from Gen. Saleh in which he was instructing Eddy Kenzo, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Creatives, to "handle the musicians who are flocking to Gulu for Christmas festivities shows."

According to the OWC Chief Coordinator, the musicians "are interfering with my work in Northern Uganda."

Kenzo, who is also the President of the Uganda National Musicians Federation, said in a recent media interview that he is prepared to handle the needs of musicians as best as he can.

Azawi credits Kenzo for playing a role in her musical success but she has recently become his biggest critic following some of the decisions he has made since taking on leadership roles in the creative industry.